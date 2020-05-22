Michael Murray
1937–2020

Michael Murray of the Society of Jesus took his last breath peacefully in the Ajax Pickering Hospital on May 18, 2020. Born in Sherbrooke, QC he was the son of Bernard W. Murray and Kathleen Campbell. He was 82 years old and was a Jesuit for 63 years. He was ordained a priest in 1970. For 35 years he ministered among the Indigenous peoples of the Manitoulin and North Shore Districts, of the Thunder Bay District and of Armstrong and Gull Bay in Northern Ontario. There he was a creative architectural designer who was responsible for the designing of the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre (Espanola), Immaculate Conception Church (M'Chigeeng), and Blessed Kateri (Blind River). He served as the President of Loyola High School in Montreal and also did retreat and spiritual direction ministry in the Montreal area. Funeral celebrations will be delayed to a later date. Arrangements have been made through Rosar-Morrison Funeral Chapel (Toronto). As your expression of sympathy, a donation may be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, ON M5S 2C3, (416-481-9154).

www.rosar-morrison.com

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
