1933 - 2019
Mr. Michael Panasyk, age 86 years, passed away peacefully in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.



Michael was born in Fort William on May 17, 1933 and retired from a full career at the Northwest Regional Centre. Mike was well known for his healthy lifestyle and in fact, had an active membership at the Canada Games Complex for over 25 years. This was a man who always focused on the positive aspects of life and only brought happiness to anyone fortunate enough to be part of his life. Mike was loved dearly and we all know he left this world with his head proudly raised high.



Michael is survived by his sons Scott (Darcia) and Brent (Rebekah); granddaughter Ashley and grandson Colton as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Honouring Michael's wishes, there will be no formal service. Cremation has taken place and private interment will take place at a later date. Donations made in memory of Michael to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.



Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com

