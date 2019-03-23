|
|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Michael Patrick Meloche, announces his peaceful passing with his loving family by his side after a brief battle with cancer, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the age of 49. A lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, he was born on the 23rd of April 1969. He graduated from St. Patrick High school and continued his education at Lakehead University. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 22 years, Sheila and his children, Tyler, Andrew and Abbegayle, by his parents Patrick and Catherine Meloche (nee Ainsworth), his brother Jamie and mother-in-law Elaine Luttrell. Michael will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, extended family and dear friends. Predeceased by his grandparents and father-in-law Wendell Luttrell. Michael's two great passions in life were his family and sports. He considered himself beyond blessed that he could combine both by being an outstanding coach and parent spectator as his children excelled at the sports he and they loved. For the last 14 years Michael was a dedicated employee at Lakehead Newsprint, where he made many friends who will miss him greatly. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring (notice to follow). Those who so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Michael to a trust fund in support of his children at "[email protected]" or at any TD Bank Branch, Account #6446663.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com