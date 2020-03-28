Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Pritchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Pritchard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Pritchard Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Pritchard at the age of 71, in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Mike was born in Port Arthur on December 4, 1948, and raised on the family farm in Berglund, Rainy River District. He was a hardworking mechanic, working for Abitibi Price and later for Wakefield Oil Check Services.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter. His fondest memories were of those times with his 2 sons and his friends, especially the Jarzabek family - with whom he hunted for over 30 years.

Mike is survived by his loving wife Carol; his sons Wade (Melissa) and Keith (Lucy); brothers Calvin (Eleanor), and Glen; and sisters Val (Kenny) and Pat; brother-in-law Andy and sisters-in-law Barb and Lorna; numerous nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents “Tiny” and Violet; mother-in-law Aune Suni, and brother-in-law Tony Ojala.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Mike's life will take place at a later time.

EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley St at Algoma in care of arrangements.

Please sign the Online Condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everest Of Thunder Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -