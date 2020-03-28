|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Pritchard at the age of 71, in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Please sign the Online Condolences at
Mike was born in Port Arthur on December 4, 1948, and raised on the family farm in Berglund, Rainy River District. He was a hardworking mechanic, working for Abitibi Price and later for Wakefield Oil Check Services.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. His fondest memories were of those times with his 2 sons and his friends, especially the Jarzabek family - with whom he hunted for over 30 years.
Mike is survived by his loving wife Carol; his sons Wade (Melissa) and Keith (Lucy); brothers Calvin (Eleanor), and Glen; and sisters Val (Kenny) and Pat; brother-in-law Andy and sisters-in-law Barb and Lorna; numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents “Tiny” and Violet; mother-in-law Aune Suni, and brother-in-law Tony Ojala.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Mike's life will take place at a later time.
EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley St at Algoma in care of arrangements.
everestofthunderbay.com