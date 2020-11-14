Mr. Michael Setala, age 82 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully on November 10th, 2020. He was born July 22, 1938. He owned and operated Kivela Bakery for over 30 years. Michael is survived by wife Hazel; children Michele (Mikey) Liedke, Katrina (Mike) Reid, Darren Setala, Troy (Katarina) Setala; his grandchildren Mitch, Savanna (Phil), Jay (Paige), Damaris (Ryan), Travis, Anthony, Alexandra, Owen and Andrew; his great grandchildren Lee, Kael, Emma, Jack, Chandler and Nora; sister Ellen (Allen) Koski and sisters-in-law, as well as nieces and nephews. As per his wishes, there will be no service. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Place, CNIB or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.



