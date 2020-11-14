1/1
Michael Setala
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Michael Setala, age 82 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully on November 10th, 2020. He was born July 22, 1938. He owned and operated Kivela Bakery for over 30 years. Michael is survived by wife Hazel; children Michele (Mikey) Liedke, Katrina (Mike) Reid, Darren Setala, Troy (Katarina) Setala; his grandchildren Mitch, Savanna (Phil), Jay (Paige), Damaris (Ryan), Travis, Anthony, Alexandra, Owen and Andrew; his great grandchildren Lee, Kael, Emma, Jack, Chandler and Nora; sister Ellen (Allen) Koski and sisters-in-law, as well as nieces and nephews. As per his wishes, there will be no service. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Place, CNIB or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved