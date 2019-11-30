|
|
Michael (Mike) Shawn Collins passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the young age of 53, in Timmins, Ontario. He was so kind hearted, always there to help anyone. He had so much courage and fought long and hard. Always smiling with a joke to tell or a story to share. He had a love for his Irish music and was so very proud to be an Irishman. He took great pride in his work as an Accountant at LHIN in Timmins. He was well respected by his co-workers. He dedicated much of his life to St. John's Ambulance here in Thunder Bay and later in Timmins. He had a love for animals and it showed in the incredible bond he had with his adopted “fur baby” Mya. Kelly Crytes and Mindy Sachs were there for him in his fight and were considered his family and the best of friends. They were never not by his side. I can not say enough about how very grateful we are for their dear love of my brother. He will be forever in our hearts and never forgotten. Mike (Shawn) will be greatly missed by his mother Bernadette Collins and his sister Patsy Collins, his niece Katelyn Collins as well as great-nephew Sheamus Collins. He is also survived by his uncle Ernie Malone, as well as his three life long friends Ron (Stephanie) Johnson, Christian Borland and Carol Townson. He will now be reunited with his father Bill Collins and his grandmother Gertrude Malone. He also leaves behind two very dear friends Mindy Sachs and Kelly Crytes. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.