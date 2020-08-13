Michael Smith

It is with profound sadness that we must announce the unexpected passing of husband, father and father-in-law, Michael Edwards Banks Smith, age 70, on August the 12th, 2020 at the TBRHSC. Michael was an avid skier, instructor, and promoter of the sport, and came to Thunder Bay from his birthplace of Hamilton to help in the development of Candy Mountain Ski Resort. He made Thunder Bay his home and spent his working years at The Ski Haus, Greyhound Canada, before joining Allstate Insurance where he received numerous awards. His service to his clients went above and beyond at all times. Michael is survived by his wife Trish, son Sandy (Lori) of Kingston, daughter Amy (Alain) Gosselin of Thunder Bay, brother Brent (Cheryl), two nieces and their families of Hamilton, and his two favorite feline girls Gracie and Annie. As per his wishes, Michael's life will be celebrated privately by the family with much love and laughter at a later date. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, should you wish, kindly make a donation to the Zane Cohen Centre (zanecohencentre.com), which specializes in leading edge Chron's and Colitis research.





Online condolences

can be made at

www.sargentandson.com