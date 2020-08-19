Michael David Brian St. James age 27 passed away in his home August 13, 2020.



Michael suffered constant, intense, longstanding, emotional pain. His incredible spirit poured past his suffering and he was able to give sincerely and generously to those around him. He was incredibly bright and was an avid reader and researcher. He had bang on recall. He excelled at teaching.



Michael searched for a sense of joy and solace in nature by going to camp and spending time exploring and doing all outdoor adventures and activities with people.



His respect for nature and desire to contribute gave him both the motivation and determination to become an Environmental Scientist. He achieved an Honours Bachelor of Environmental Science degree, majoring in Biology with a First Class Standing. He pursued further achieving a Master of Science (Biology) degree with a plan of assessing and remediating mine sites by using modern solutions to complex problems.



Mike saw the strengths and beauty in people and had a way of making you feel cared about. He was sure to offer well researched advice to help. He was sincere and loving at family gatherings. Mike was fortunate to be surrounded with people who cared for him, some with whom he partied hard, travelled and shared life.



All of the love from family and friends could not relieve his suffering that few were truly aware of. His burdens were too great to bear. There is a huge empty space without him here.



He will be sorely missed by those who he has left behind;

Grampa Rod Maki,

Grampa Michael St. James,

Parents Kelly and Kerry Taggart,

Parents Patrick and Cheryl St. James,

His brothers he was proud of: John St. James, Colin St. James (Brittany), and friends he considered brothers: Dan Herneshuhta and Mat Becotte,

Auntie Judy Maki (Bob),

Auntie Bonnie McLeod (Bruce),

Cousin Hillary Craig (Curtis)

Special buddy cousin Alexander Bohler who he cared deeply for,

Uncle David St. James (cousin Ellis),

Auntie Kathy St. James (cousins Ellandra and Emily),

Auntie Maureen Page (cousins Hannah and Madison),

Auntie Joan Binette (cousins Michelle and David)

as well as other family and friends too numerous to mention.



Michael was predeceased by Grandmothers Eadie Maki and Sheri St. James, Uncles Roddy and David Maki and friend since early childhood cousin Zachary Tilson-Ozarko.



Precious Michael you are loved. May the peace of God which surpasses all understanding be with you as you rest in His Holy care.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery.





