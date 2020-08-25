1/
Michael (Mike) Zellweger
It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michael on August 21, 2020, at the age of 53, with family by his side. He was born November 2, 1966 in Fort William Ontario.

Michael will be deeply missed by his mother Jean (Gerry) Goulet; sisters Roseanne Zellweger, Bonnie (Anthony) Hyatt and Dana Zellweger (Jesse); brothers Anthony (Vicki) Zellweger and Cody (Brooke) Zellweger; nieces Jeannine Armour and Aryanna Hyatt; nephews Joseph Buckley, Douglas Armour and Alexander Hyatt. Other surviving relatives include aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Walter (Wally) Zellweger and step-mother Sandra; brothers Robin and Nicholas Buckley.

Michael had worked for many years at Boston Pizza Memorial Ave. and Naxos restaurant. He enjoyed doing puzzles and loved to play cribbage at Fort William Moose Lodge 844, he was also a past member of the lodge. His passion was the Calgary Flames in hockey.

Funeral service will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at 1:00pm in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma, officiated by Dr. Roma Fischer, Pastor of Faith City Church. Interment will take place at a later date.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

If friends desire, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
