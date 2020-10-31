1/
Michal (Mike Michael Misiu Dziadziu Kardas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


1946-2020

If you asked one hundred people who Michal Kardas was, you might get one hundred different versions. An Animal Whisperer. Champion Mushroom Forager. Iron chef specializing in Polish Cuisine. Pro Fisherman. Great Storyteller. Jokester. Master Craftsman. Artist of unique wood carvings. Jack of all Trades – you break it, he would fix it better than before. A Genuinely Honest Man. A Friend to all who had the honour of knowing him. A Superhero. To his family, his legacy is that of a Devoted Husband, a Loving Father and a Proud Dziadziu (Grandfather).

Michal was born September 29, 1946 in Zakopane, Poland. To offer his family a better future, he and his wife Teresa immigrated to Thunder Bay, Ontario in 1979. Although there were many, the biggest sacrifice was being separated from their children for three years until the family was reunited in 1982. Life in Canada was filled with countless hours exploring beautiful lake country, fishing and camping in the modified van. He provided for his family through jobs at the paper mill and a glass crafter. He earned a reputation a hard and meticulous worker.

Michal is survived by wife of 49 years Teresa, son Martin, daughter Agata (Matt) Ramey, granddaughters Hannah, Kayla, Julia and Elizabeth, brother Slavomir (Patricia) Kardas and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family in and around Poland. Predeceased by his parents Stanislav and Danusia, younger brother Kristof, and father and mother in law Stanislav and Julia Zachwieja.

The Kardas family would like to express their gratitude to Michal's cardiologist Dr. Czolpinski, the friendly staff at the Superstore Pharmacy and all the health care professionals that truly went above and beyond for Michal.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation in honour of Michael Kardas.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all to gather and remember Michal.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved