

1946-2020





If you asked one hundred people who Michal Kardas was, you might get one hundred different versions. An Animal Whisperer. Champion Mushroom Forager. Iron chef specializing in Polish Cuisine. Pro Fisherman. Great Storyteller. Jokester. Master Craftsman. Artist of unique wood carvings. Jack of all Trades – you break it, he would fix it better than before. A Genuinely Honest Man. A Friend to all who had the honour of knowing him. A Superhero. To his family, his legacy is that of a Devoted Husband, a Loving Father and a Proud Dziadziu (Grandfather).Michal was born September 29, 1946 in Zakopane, Poland. To offer his family a better future, he and his wife Teresa immigrated to Thunder Bay, Ontario in 1979. Although there were many, the biggest sacrifice was being separated from their children for three years until the family was reunited in 1982. Life in Canada was filled with countless hours exploring beautiful lake country, fishing and camping in the modified van. He provided for his family through jobs at the paper mill and a glass crafter. He earned a reputation a hard and meticulous worker.Michal is survived by wife of 49 years Teresa, son Martin, daughter Agata (Matt) Ramey, granddaughters Hannah, Kayla, Julia and Elizabeth, brother Slavomir (Patricia) Kardas and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family in and around Poland. Predeceased by his parents Stanislav and Danusia, younger brother Kristof, and father and mother in law Stanislav and Julia Zachwieja.The Kardas family would like to express their gratitude to Michal's cardiologist Dr. Czolpinski, the friendly staff at the Superstore Pharmacy and all the health care professionals that truly went above and beyond for Michal.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation in honour of Michael Kardas.A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all to gather and remember Michal.