|
|
Mr. Michele Crupi, age 95 years, passed away peacefully in Pinewood Court on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Michele was born on September 8, 1923 in Siderno, Province di Reggio Calabria, Italy to Francesco and Rosina Crupi. He came to Canada in 1952, finding work at Saskatchewan Wheat Pool and sending money home for his family. They were reunited in 1957, when Antonina and their daughter Rosetta made the voyage to Canada, settling in Fort William. He enjoyed gardening and was a handy man – he could fix anything. He loved his family, visiting Rosetta and Nick in Schreiber, or visiting with Cindy's dog, Ella.
He was also a faithful member of St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church, Principe di Pimonte Da Vinci Centre and the Italian Society of Port Arthur.
Survived by his daughter, Rosetta (Nick) Commisso of Schreiber; grandchildren Cindy (Cole) Drew and Nicholas (Chelsey) Commisso; sister in-law Elisabetta “Lisa” Crupi. Numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives also survive in Italy and Canada.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Antonina; his parents; siblings, Giuseppe, Lina, Maria, Teresa, Antonio, Domenico and Girolamo.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff of Pinewood Court for the exceptional care and service they provide for Michele.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Michele Crupi will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 gathering in St. Dominic's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass at 11:00AM. Entombment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday evening in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 Gore West St. at James from 6:00PM until 8:00PM with Vigil Prayers being offered at 7:00PM in the chapel.
If friends so desire, donations in memory of Michele to the Northern Cancer Fund or St. Joseph's Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
