



MICHELE

GAGNON-PETERSON



We miss you and love you

so much mom. Thank you

for being such an amazing mother to us all, and

the best nana our children

could ever ask for.

On September 30, 2020, we tragically and unexpectedly lost the most wonderful, loving woman in our lives at the young age of 58. Mom dedicated her entire life to taking care of others. Although she had many struggles of her own throughout her life, she remained strong and selfless, focusing on the well being of her family. Mom enjoyed spending time with her family more then anything, especially her 6 grandchildren. Her grandchildren loved nana so very much and will miss all the fun times together, however have many wonderful memories to hold on to. Unfortunately this beautiful human being suddenly fell ill and despite the efforts of everyone involved in her care, she was unable to be cured. Mom spent the last of her time surrounded by her life partner Tim Peterson and her children; Jamie, Jackie and Michael. Mom is survived by the love of her life and partner since the age of 12 Tim Peterson (Dad), children Jamie (Roy), Wittock, and grandchildren Aniah, Moriah, and Leturah - and soon to be baby number four. Jackie (Jeff) Graham and granddaughter Ally (“Ally-Boo” as mom called her). Michael (Sam) Peterson and grandchildren Grayson and Sophie. Mom is also survived by her Father George, sisters Sharon, Brenda, Trisha and Carole, and brother George. Mom Will be missed more than words could ever express by her family friends and everyone who had the privilege to know her. Mom is now in heaven with her mother Monica, hopefully sitting down with a hot cup of coffee and sharing stories about family. Our family would like to thank the paramedics who arrived on scene and assisted with keeping mom alive until she reached the hospital where doctors could perform emergency surgery on her. Also thank you to Dad for being able to pull himself together during this unimaginable difficult time and perform CPR on mom until the paramedics arrived so that we could all be able to join her at the hospital and spend time with her before she took her last peaceful breath and walked with the Lord through Heaven's gates.