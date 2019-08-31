|
"And while we are hurt by your going away,
You watch from somewhere above"
Our beloved mother Michelina Gabriele Ciddio passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2019.
Emigrating from Grimaldi, Cosenza, Italy to Port Arthur in 1956, she started a family with Arturo Ciddio. Michelina was our source of boundless love – we will miss her playful sense of humour, her generous hugs, her sage advice and her joyful singing. Michelina was fiercely protective and made her family a priority, encouraging everyone to be creative, gracious, and proud. Michelina's joy was singing in her community church choir. She was an avid and self-taught gardener, growing a lush heirloom garden of vegetables that she shared with all her friends and family.
Michelina is lovingly remembered by her children, Julia and Henry, Arthur and Maria, Silvana and Colin, Marisa and Keith, Lily and Robert, and her grandchildren, Rebecca and Ryan, Tessa and Lei, Michael and Nicole, Michelle and Patrick, Lauren and Jason, Alexandra and Brennan, Kaitlyn and Tyler, Liam and Amanda, Evan, Robbie, Chelsea, Dustin and their father Albert, as well as her thirteen great-grandchildren. Benedica! She is also survived by her sister Erminia, and by nieces and nephews.
Michelina was predeceased by her spouse Arturo Ciddio, her parents Carmine and Tomasi, and seven of her siblings.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 leaving the Harbourview Funeral Centre at 10:30 a.m. to St. Anthony's Church for the Funeral Mass to be celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini beginning at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, September 4th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre where the Vigil Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Donations may be made in Michelina's memory to Wesway.
"The long way home will seem more safe because she waits for us there."