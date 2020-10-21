Ms. Michelle Lee Foreman, age 48 years, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.



Michelle was born on January 29, 1972 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. She was a devoted mother to her son, Payton. She was his number one cheerleader especially for baseball and football. Her outgoing and friendly nature was welcomed by all the other team parents. She loved animals, especially her dog, Luna and cat, Bamboo. Michelle worked for Twin City Refreshments for nearly 27 years.



Peyton and Bob loved Michelle's cooking, and she loved cooking just as much. Everyone was well fed in her kitchen. As a family they spent many weekends at Northern Lights Resort and travelling in their motor-home throughout the USA. At home, she enjoyed a hot tub and fire in the backyard.



Michelle will be sadly missed by her beloved son, Payton and long-time partner, Bob Wanzuk; sister, Wendy (Jimmy) DaRosa and brother Rick; nephews Bailey and Kaden DaRosa and Cole and Dakotah Foreman; mother in-law Diane Wanzuk and her best friends, Barb, Carol, Cheryl and Joelle.



Predeceased by her parents, Richard and Frances Foreman.



Funeral Services for the late Ms. Michelle Foreman will be held in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma by invitation only. As directed by the province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending this celebration of life.



If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund





