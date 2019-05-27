|
It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that the family of Miss Michelle Maria Vincent (Hennessy) announce her peaceful passing at home on May 23, 2019. Michelle was born on April 27, 1964 in Fort William, Ontario. She was the youngest daughter of Mickey and Margorie Hennessy.
Michelle worked for the homes for the aged for the City of Thunder Bay for 30 years in health care until her health took a turn and she was unable to work anymore. She ended her career at Pioneer Ridge where she made many lifelong friends along the way, who will undoubtedly miss her sense of humour and her compassion for all of her residents.
Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Michelle knew just how much her family meant to her. She was their “ROCK”, the glue that held them all together and she was a Momma Bear. She was the best of the best and always put her children first. After her health got bad her main focus in life was still taking care of her children and grandchildren. Michelle always put everyone before herself; she would be the first one to tell you not to “worry about me, I'll be fine”.
Michelle is survived by her best friend and father of her children, Ron Vincent. He children and life's greatest joys Michael, Ashley Sheppard (Theo), Ronnie, Cheyan-Joy, and Samantha (Sean). Grandchildren Dyna-Rose, Jasmine, Sierra, Olivia, Aiden, Ava, Kai and baby Dale. Granny loved you all so much. Her sister's Phyllis Hennessy and Etsie Childs (David). Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
Michelle was predeceased by her parents Mickey and Marjorie Hennessy, daughter Shannon Vincent, Kelly Childs and her two favourite brothers who always held a special place in her heart, Birch and Denis (friends).
Michelle will always be remembered for her amazing strength, sense of humour, kind heart and soul, but most important of all the love she had for her crazy five; she truly fought the hard, long battle more for them than for herself. She always wanted to make sure they would be ok after she was no longer able to be with them. Michelle had a great joy spending her free time at the casino and she also enjoyed going to bingo, bringing her children along with her. Even when she wasn't feeling the greatest, she found the energy to be able to get out and enjoy her birthday her way. Michelle has made an impact on anyone who had the chance to know her and will be missed by so many.
The family would like to thank Dr. Andrea Shepard for the amazing care of Michelle over the years, and Dr. Luks.
“Such wonderful Memories of Granny,
The Granny we all used to know
We kept you too long and there waiting.
The Angels have said you can go,
Bright Golden gates that are shinning
Full of Family to bid you hello,
So blow us a kiss you're leaving
Our sadness we'll try not to show
Such wonderful memories of Granny,
We all have our favourites you see
As you enter those gates you'll be thinking
They're all thinking of me!”
Until the day we meet again Momma, rest easy and always look in on us as we miss you so.
We love you and always will.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 when family and friends will gather at 1:00 pm the Blake Funeral Chapel led by Rev. Kerry McLaughlin. Interment will take place at a later date. If friends desire, donations to St. Joseph's Foundation- Cardio Pulmonary Function Program (Respiratory) at would be greatly appreciated.
Michelle Vincent will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
