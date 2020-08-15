Michelle Yanyk





“Gone Much Too Soon But Never Forgotten”



Michelle, we love you. You will always be in our hearts.



It is with extreme sadness that Randy and Susan Yanyk, along with their children Ben Yanyk, Jhennyl Brady announce the passing of their lovely daughter and sister Michelle Patricia Margaret Yanyk at the age of thirty eight.Michelle was a loving and compassionate person who loved life and she had the biggest heart, always having a huge smile and a kind word for everyone.Michelle will be greatly missed by her mother Lorri Wood, brother Andrew Wood, as well as by Nate with whom she enjoyed hunting and fishing.Even though Michelle has left us, she will be welcomed with open arms by her grandparents Ed and Gail Yanyk along with other family members who have passed before her.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private service will be held in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre on Monday, August 17, 2020, presided by Rev. Robert Smith.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.