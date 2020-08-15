1/1
Michelle Yanyk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


“Gone Much Too Soon But Never Forgotten”

It is with extreme sadness that Randy and Susan Yanyk, along with their children Ben Yanyk, Jhennyl Brady announce the passing of their lovely daughter and sister Michelle Patricia Margaret Yanyk at the age of thirty eight.

Michelle was a loving and compassionate person who loved life and she had the biggest heart, always having a huge smile and a kind word for everyone.

Michelle will be greatly missed by her mother Lorri Wood, brother Andrew Wood, as well as by Nate with whom she enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Even though Michelle has left us, she will be welcomed with open arms by her grandparents Ed and Gail Yanyk along with other family members who have passed before her.

Michelle, we love you. You will always be in our hearts.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private service will be held in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre on Monday, August 17, 2020, presided by Rev. Robert Smith.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harbourview Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved