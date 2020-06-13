Mike Theodoropoulos passed away peacefully April 7, 2020. Mike was born in Greece in 1930 and immigrated to Canada in 1955. He worked in a variety of jobs until he married his wife Helen and with her owned and operated a series of restaurants. He retired in 1995 after 27 years of running the Lakehead Lunch on Syndicate Avenue. He is survived by his wife Helen, 2 sons, Tom (Gloria) and Gary (Janet), and granddaughter Amanda. As per Mike's wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held.