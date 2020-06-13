Mike Theodoropoulos
Mike Theodoropoulos passed away peacefully April 7, 2020. Mike was born in Greece in 1930 and immigrated to Canada in 1955. He worked in a variety of jobs until he married his wife Helen and with her owned and operated a series of restaurants. He retired in 1995 after 27 years of running the Lakehead Lunch on Syndicate Avenue. He is survived by his wife Helen, 2 sons, Tom (Gloria) and Gary (Janet), and granddaughter Amanda. As per Mike's wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
