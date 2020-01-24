|
|
(nee HAINES)
May 31, 1934 –
January 22, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Mildred Bégin (nee Haines), formerly of Red Rock, Ontario announces her passing on January 22, 2020 at her residence at Pioneer Ridge in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Mildred was born to Peter and Edna Haines in Port Arthur and grew up on the family homestead in Dorion, Ontario. At the very young age of fourteen she left home to work in a small hotel in Red Rock where she met the love of her life, Raymond Bégin. Together they raised seven daughters, Rita, Lorraine, Betty Ann, Lea, Mary, Beverley and Joan.
Mildred is survived by daughters – Rita (Maurice) Desroches, Lorraine Maidment, Mary (Scott) Smith and Beverly Bégin, by sons-in-law Eugene Picard and David Falzetta, as well as by 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is also survived and will be missed by siblings, Geraldine Riekstins, Agnes Tocheri, Marilyn Price, Linda Cameron, Bernard Haines and Ronald Haines, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mildred was predeceased by her husband Raymond and her daughters Betty Ann Picard, Lea Falzetta and Joan Bégin. She was also predeceased by her parents Edna and Peter Haines, grandson Brandon Maidment and siblings Harold Haines, Ivy Nicholson, Patricia Winters and Carol Bergland.
Mildred and Raymond instilled in their loved ones the value of family. Together they devoted their lives to making life better for their daughters. They especially loved taking the girls camping, fishing, travelling and to family reunions. They provided many fond memories playing card games, celebrating special events and many a Sunday dinner. They were inseparable in life and are now together again in death.
Funeral services for Mildred Bégin will take place at St. Hilary's Church, Red Rock at 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. Visitation will take place prior to the service at 10 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow at Cliffside Cemetery, Nipigon, Ontario.
Sending you off with…
Love and Prayers.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pioneer Ridge for the care and understanding they provided for our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother for the past fourteen years. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.