|
|
Mildred Delores Lesley Adams Ball, affectionately known as Millie, passed at St. Joseph's Hospice on Friday, August 16th. Millie was born in Sioux Lookout in 1935 where, she later met her husband Robert (Bob). Together, they moved to Port Arthur where they started and raised their family of seven children.
As a young woman and mother, Millie played the piano for St. Paul's United Church Sunday School and taught Sunday School. Her love of music was shared with her children and grandchildren and often she would be singing a lovely tune as she did her housekeeping or cooking one of many huge family dinners. She enjoyed spending many Saturday evenings at Volunteer Pool Bingo and later at other City bingos especially with her dearly loved Auntie Shirley.
Millie became a strong advocate for mental health services in our City. For many years she volunteered with the Canadian Mental Health Association and was particularly pleased when she was awarded a Provincial Volunteer Award for long term service to the community. She also volunteered with the Kidney Foundation, the Alzheimer's Society, and the Arthritis Society.
Millie was a smart and independent woman. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy (and would beat most of the contestants) and doing her daily crossword puzzles. She enjoyed her sports just as much and was a huge fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and curling. She especially loved to cheer on our local Team McCarville.
Mostly, Millie dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and took tremendous joy in watching and hearing about everything they were doing. Even the smallest event that they shared with her, brought her great joy. She was so very proud of each of them.
Millie will be deeply missed by her children Beverly; Bradley (Jennifer); Lesley Masters (Scott); Michael (Jennifer); son-in-law Eric Forneret and her grandchildren Meghan Gagliardi; Jenna Rogozinski (Jeff), Alica Forneret (Daniel Simpson) and Katherine Forneret (Francisco Nevarez); Vanessa Masters (Tyler Houghtby) and Jonathon Masters (Morgan Perozak); Taylor and Parker Ball; and Logan, Tanner, Samuel, and Laura Ball. Millie also leaves her much loved great grandchildren Cody and Spencer LaBreche; Jayde Turcotte; and Lucas, Lila, and Nikolas Rogozinski. They brought a smile to her face every time she saw them. Millie will be missed also by her dear sisters Joan (Reg) Sherman, Jacquie (Fred) Southwell, and Pat (Wayne) Beaudoin; her in-laws Dick Ball, Alice Price, Lucille Sprague, Ruth Lee, Joan Gale-Ewen, and Grant Ball as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Millie was predeceased by her parents, June Page and Leslie Adams; husband Bob; children - David, Robert and Deborah; grandson Justen Masters; sister Marion; and son-in-law Donald Auger.
Millie was fortunate to have many people who loved and cared for her over the years. Her sister-in-law Joannie and her husband Bruce Ewen always made time for her through many visits. She was most grateful for their caring and phone calls, and so much enjoyed her interesting chats with Bruce on their rides to appointments.
Our heartfelt thanks to the exceptional and compassionate health care professionals that helped mom through the years especially Dr. Primmer, Dr. Fidler, Dr. Francis, and in her final months, St. Elizabeth's Health Care team, Dr. Bezanson, and St. Joseph's Hospice Unit.
To celebrate Millie's life, a service will be held at St. Paul's United Church (Waverley Street) on Thursday, August 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at St. Paul's Church. To honour her memory and share her joy of music and sport, Millie asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to PRO Kids, 111 Syndicate Avenue S, Thunder Bay ON P7E 6S4.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
A mother is one who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take.
Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com