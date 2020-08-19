Mildred Huard

Mildred Alice Huard (Roos) passed away peacefully on Sunday August 16, 2020.



Mildred was born in Pargas, Finland on February 19, 1923 and she immigrated to Canada in 1925.



Mom will be surely missed by her family. Daughters: Cecilia Mulholland (Alfred), Julianne McLeod (Donald), and Emelia Karell (Edward); eight grandchildren, eleven great- grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



Mom was a gentle soul who appreciated the simpler pleasures of life; love from family and friends, each sunrise and sunset, a smile from a child, kind words from a stranger, a good card game, and a large slice of pie.



She was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law Doris and Cliff Walker; her parents Ivar and Ines Roos, and her siblings Annie Roos and Aylmer Roos.



Cremation has taken place. A graveside service has been arranged for Monday, August 24 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery on Oliver Rd. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street at Cameron.





