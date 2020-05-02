It is with great sadness that the family of K. Mildred Macdonald wish to announce her passing at the age of 100 years on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Mom was born in Port Arthur, March 20, 1920 to Helge and Marta Lindberg. Mom was married following WWII to Iain Macdonald in June of 1945. She was a wonderful Mom to us four kids and also a great cook, knitter and seamstress. Mom was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church and presently a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Survived by her four children, Heather (Robert) Chony, Ian (Daniela) Macdonald, Kate (Don) Stasiuk, and Norman (Karen) Macdonald. Also survived by four grandchildren, Robert (Lisa) Chony, David (Kelsea) Chony, Lisa (Jon Glueheisen and Crystal (Neil) Irwin. Six great-grandchildren Jordan and Paige Irwin, Meghan Chony, Liam and Ehren Chony and Gracin Glueheisen whom she loved dearly and enjoyed watching them grow and their visits. Mom is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, husband Iain Macdonald (1996) and her only sibling Don Lindberg and his wife Barbara. Cremation has taken place. Interment/ service at a later date. Memorial to a charity of your choice in memory of our Mother would be appreciated.



