|
|
Milka (Millie Jo) Fraser passed away peacefully at Southbridge Vickers Home, Thunder Bay on October 28, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Millie was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grand and great grandmother. She was a Manitouwadge pioneer and made it home from 1956 until her husband Clarence “Chip” Fraser passed away in 1981. She was a hard worker, who aside from raising a family, worked fulltime at Wilroy Mines until it ceased operations. At times, she even worked 2 part time jobs to help make ends meet. A cancer survivor. Millie enjoyed the outdoors and in her later years, travelling with friends. She is predeceased by her parents John & Pauline Jackson, her husband Clarence “Chip” Fraser, son-in-law Yvan Allard and granddaughter Joanne Fraser. Cremation has taken place and the family wishes to thank the staff of Southbridge Vickers for their care and support.Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com