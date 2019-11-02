Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Resources
More Obituaries for Milka Fraser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milka (Millie Jo) Fraser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milka (Millie Jo) Fraser Obituary

Milka (Millie Jo) Fraser passed away peacefully at Southbridge Vickers Home, Thunder Bay on October 28, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Millie was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grand and great grandmother. She was a Manitouwadge pioneer and made it home from 1956 until her husband Clarence “Chip” Fraser passed away in 1981. She was a hard worker, who aside from raising a family, worked fulltime at Wilroy Mines until it ceased operations. At times, she even worked 2 part time jobs to help make ends meet. A cancer survivor. Millie enjoyed the outdoors and in her later years, travelling with friends. She is predeceased by her parents John & Pauline Jackson, her husband Clarence “Chip” Fraser, son-in-law Yvan Allard and granddaughter Joanne Fraser. Cremation has taken place and the family wishes to thank the staff of Southbridge Vickers for their care and support.

Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milka's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sargent & Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -