It is with great sadness that the family of Milton Albert Penttila announce his peaceful passing on December 13th, 2019. Born in Geraldton on September 26th, 1936, he was the only son of John and Irene Penttila. Milton was predeceased by both of his parents, and his sisters Marion and Mildred. Milton was a well respected employee of Kimberly Clark in Geraldton and Longlac for many years, retiring to Thunder Bay with his wife Susie in 1992. He was a very kind man with a loving heart who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Milton was instrumental in bringing St. John Ambulance Emergency Training to the Geraldton Area and received the Governor General Medal for his efforts. Family, friends and life-long volunteering were his main passions. He also enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, being outdoors and golfing. He especially looked forward to golfing in the Knight of Columbus annual tournament. Milton will be terribly missed by his wife of 62 years, Susie, and their 4 children, Jane (Marc), Karen (Marc). Debbie and Robert, as well as his 5 grandchildren Chris (Kim), Shawn (Nikkita), Sheena (Dan) Emily & Chandler and 6 great grandchildren, Hailey, Xavier, Hunter, Evie, Shawn and Zachary - the treasures of his life. Milton is also survived by his sisters Margaret and Maizie. Uncle Milton will also be missed by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews and their little ones. He was an active long-term member of the Knights of Columbus, and received a certificate to commemorate 50 years of service in 2009. He continued volunteering with the Knights of Columbus up until the time he was no longer physically able to. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 18th, at 2:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi Church, Thunder Bay. Interment with family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Knights of Columbus, Council 9295, Father Regis St. James, c/o Corpus Christi Church, 664 Red River Road, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 1H8, would be most appreciated.LOVE YOU FOREVER,
