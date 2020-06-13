It is with great sadness that we the family of Mrs. Minnie Bobie, announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Minnie was born to the late John and Helena Beitz on August 13, 1920 in Port Arthur, Ontario. She was a proud resident of Current River since 1937. She passed peacefully at the TBRHSC at the age of 99 on June 8th, 2020. Mother was a devoted, caring and witty woman. She was someone who always took pride in how she presented herself, her sense of style was complemented by her employment at The Joy Shop and she took much pleasure in her role as sales clerk and "dressing the windows". Her home and family were her greatest pride and joy. Mom was a great cook, who would prepare incredible meals at Christmas in her home for her family. She would always have an abundance of her famous perogies and cabbage rolls in the freezer ready to share with the ones she loved and was always waiting in the window to wave her last goodbye after any visit. While her dear friend Rose was in good health, Mom would pick her up and they would enjoy their weekly shopping trips and lunch dates, especially for Chinese food. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughters Helene Knox (Michel), Frances (Jim) Gamble, Marlene Cook and Judy Britt (Roland) of Edmonton. She will be fondly remembered by her 13 grandchildren, as well as her numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Steve, daughter Anne, sons in-law: Bruce Knox, Gary Cook, Sam Fleming, her sisters: Anna, Sophie, Jessie and brothers Paul and John. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be postponed until a further date. In lieu of flowers, Minnie requested donations be made to the Shelter House or a local food bank.





