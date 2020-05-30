Mrs. Hermina (Minnie) Lamers (nee Wanders), age 90 years, passed away peacefully at Pinewood Court on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born on July 21, 1929 in the Netherlands, Minnie grew up farming and caring for her family. In 1952, Minnie married Theodore (Ted) Lamers, the love of her life. Together they immigrated to Canada. Ted and Minnie were blessed with 5 sons: John, Willie, Bert, Mike and Ted Jr. Along with her husband and sons, the family had a dairy farm for over 25 years. Minnie was very involved in her church and attended St. Theresa's in Kakabeka Falls. She was also a member of the Catholic Women's League. Minnie enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining family and friends at her home. She also enjoyed a good party with music and dancing, once she heard the music her shoulders would start bouncing. Oma enjoyed tending to her home, babysitting her grandchildren, visiting with friends and knitting slippers, blankets, and dish clothes. Minnie is survived by her sons John (Lynn), Willie (Jodee), Mike (Nancy) and Ted Jr. (Faye); her grandchildren Cheryl-Lyn, Kristen (Ryan), Nikki (Jason), Erin (Jamie), Colin (Kate), Deryk (Renee), Brandi-Lyn (Alex), Albert (Michelle), Adam and Andrew (Lindsay); and 10 great grandchildren. Minnie is also survived by her brother Ad Wanders and sister-in-law Mientje plus numerous nieces and nephews in the Netherlands. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ted Lamers in 2017, and son Bert Lamers in 2018. A special thank you to the staff of Blue Heron at Pinewood Court for all of your care and compassion. The care and little extras you took with her never went unnoticed. A celebration of Minnie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.



