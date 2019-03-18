Home

Minoru "Mike" Akagi

Minoru "Mike" Akagi Obituary

Mr. Minoru “Mike” Akagi, 88 years, of Nipigon, Ontario passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Some of Mike's interests over the years included golfing, curling, disking, fishing, pool and the piano. Predeceased by his parents – Yoshi and Masata Akagi, by his brother Jiro and by a sister Kimi in childhood; he is survived by his siblings – Kiyoshi (Marion) Akagi of Kelowna, British Columbia, Dave (Bev) Akagi of Toronto, Ontario, George (Carol) Akagi of Edmonton, Alberta and Kazuko (Fred) Kikuchi of Brantford, Ontario, by eight nieces and nephews and eleven grand nieces and nephews. According to Mike's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.

