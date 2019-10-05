|
|
Mr. Minoru Togawa (Min) age 93 years passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 with family by his side in St. Joseph's Hospital (Hospice Unit) after a courageous battle with cancer. Min was born on January 2, 1926 in Shigaken, Japan. Min came to Canada when he was only a few months old and later his family settled in Vancouver, B.C.
After the internment, he moved to Schreiber, Ont. where he was employed by CP Rail as a Carman. He then transferred to Fort William where he met the “catch” of his life, Irene who later became his wife and best fishing partner!
Min retired in 1986 after 40 years of service and he never missed a day of work! In his earlier years, he loved to travel with his family and you could always find Min, Irene and little Irene fishing on Whitefish Lake. The lake was his favorite place to be! He even taught little Irene to drive the boat at 10 years old. Min fished right up until his 92nd birthday with his fishing partners Gerry, Frank and Ken Scavarelli.
Min was a member of Lakehead Japanese Cultural Association and enjoyed watching Mariko beating on her drums at Taiko Performances.
He also enjoyed going for family dinners and looked forward to a game or two of 31 with Mariko, Sam & Shiz. He played a serious game of Rummy for a dollar with Gerry and Frank.
Min's garden was his pride and joy but he could not go out to work in it until he got his daily phone call at 12 noon from his younger brother, Sam. He was famous for his yellow beans and Rachel's strawberries which he planted for her when she was only 5 years old.
Min often frequented the Casino where he had many friends and if ever asked, he would always tell you “he broke even!”
He was always humble and kind and had such a gentle spirit - always happy-go-lucky.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children, Irene Scavarelli (Gerry); Shannon Cully; Sylvia Gomez (George); grandchildren Cynthia, Angela, Johnathon, Carrie, Kimberly, Little Shannon, Patrick, Michael, Robin, Rachael; many great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, as well as his favorite 4 legged friend “Olive”.
He is also survived by his brother Isamu, sisters Shizuye Faulkner and Mariko Gummeson (Larry); nieces Sandra and Pat, nephews Gary, Guy, Rob, Ken, Michael and Richard.
Min was predeceased by wife Irene; parents Kihachi and Hatsu Togawa ; sister Aiko (Dorothy) and Arthur Okamoto.
A Celebration of Life will take place from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at 110 South Empress Ave on November 30, 2019. A private family Inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Davies for his tender care and his sense of humour; the caring nurses of St. Josephs Hospice 4th floor; the nurses and practitioners and volunteer visitor, Fran from Hospice North.
If friends so wish, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay .