1/1
Miriam Eila Villa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


May 10, 1937 – June 25, 2020

The family of Miriam Eila Villa (nee Autio) are heartbroken to announce her passing in the early morning hours of June 25th, 2020. Miriam passed away with her loving son Teijo by her side and surrounded by the angels that work at St. Joseph Hospice, to whom the family will be forever grateful to.

Miriam was born on May 10, 1937 in Finmark, Ontario to Finnish immigrates Kaarlo and Kaarina Autio (deceased). Miriam spent her early years in the Kaministiquia/Stepstone areas, attended Alppila Public School and Port Arthur Tech. High School. Miriam had a twin sister Laila Siddall who resides at Hilldale Gardens with her husband Gerry. Miriam was married to Leo Abel Villa on June 11, 1955. Leo survives her. Miriam was blessed with four children Merja, Teijo (Alice), Allan (deceased) and Roy (Laurel) to whom she was Aiti. She was proud of and loved deeply her 8 grandchildren Jason, Kiesha, Lorenz, Maya, Mitchell, Gavin, Tyson and Kari to whom she was Mummu. Miriam also had the joy of being Iso Mummu of 4 great grandchildren Marika, Jayla, Isaiah and Salisia. Miriam is also survived by three nieces.

Miriam was a strong, caring women and family meant everything to her. Her quiet dignity bespoke her strength and her children are forever grateful to her for being the wonderful mother that she was.

Due to current circumstances, services and interment will be announced at a later date. The family gracefully declines flowers, but donations made to the Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay in Miriam's name will be greatly appreciated. A Go fund me page has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-hoito. Cheques will also be accepted at the funeral home or can be mailed to 234 VanNorman Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario P7A 4B8 (payable to Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
807-473-1121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved