May 10, 1937 – June 25, 2020
The family of Miriam Eila Villa (nee Autio) are heartbroken to announce her passing in the early morning hours of June 25th, 2020. Miriam passed away with her loving son Teijo by her side and surrounded by the angels that work at St. Joseph Hospice, to whom the family will be forever grateful to.
Miriam was born on May 10, 1937 in Finmark, Ontario to Finnish immigrates Kaarlo and Kaarina Autio (deceased). Miriam spent her early years in the Kaministiquia/Stepstone areas, attended Alppila Public School and Port Arthur Tech. High School. Miriam had a twin sister Laila Siddall who resides at Hilldale Gardens with her husband Gerry. Miriam was married to Leo Abel Villa on June 11, 1955. Leo survives her. Miriam was blessed with four children Merja, Teijo (Alice), Allan (deceased) and Roy (Laurel) to whom she was Aiti. She was proud of and loved deeply her 8 grandchildren Jason, Kiesha, Lorenz, Maya, Mitchell, Gavin, Tyson and Kari to whom she was Mummu. Miriam also had the joy of being Iso Mummu of 4 great grandchildren Marika, Jayla, Isaiah and Salisia. Miriam is also survived by three nieces.
Miriam was a strong, caring women and family meant everything to her. Her quiet dignity bespoke her strength and her children are forever grateful to her for being the wonderful mother that she was.
Due to current circumstances, services and interment will be announced at a later date. The family gracefully declines flowers, but donations made to the Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay in Miriam's name will be greatly appreciated. A Go fund me page has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-hoito
. Cheques will also be accepted at the funeral home or can be mailed to 234 VanNorman Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario P7A 4B8 (payable to Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay).
