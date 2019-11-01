|
|
(nee Toivonen)
May 26, 1933 ~ October 29, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Miriam Munn announces her passing at Lakehead Manor on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 86 years. She was blessed to have Pastor Brian and his wife Diane by her side as she went to meet her Lord. Even with her illness which began in January, she was still able to lead her active lifestyle until the very end. Still, her passing came very quickly and unexpectedly.
Spending time with her family was very important to Miriam; she also enjoyed travelling and going to different Casinos (not winning or losing big!). She enjoyed volunteering at CNIB and The 55 Plus Centre. Miriam was a faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church. She very much enjoyed attending jam sessions at Castlegreen, Redeemer Church and other music events and suppers.
Miriam was predeceased by her husband Howard, parents Eino and Aili, brother Bill and sons-in-law Pat and Mike. She is survived by her loving son Rick, daughter Pauline as well as step daughters Judy and Christieann, her special granddaughter Lisa as well as many other grandchildren and great grandchildren and other family members.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, Walkover Street, presided by Pastor Brian Falkenholt. Private interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens will follow the reception.
Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CNIB, The 55 Plus Centre, Christ Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
Miriam will be missed dearly and forever loved.
~ The Families