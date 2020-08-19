June 8, 1941 – August 12, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Miriam Rybak. In the arms of angels, she went to rest on August 12, 2020, at the age of 79, with her husband by her side.
Miriam was born in Mokomon, Ontario on June 8, 1941 to Arvi and Siiri Kumpula. Born into a farming lifestyle, Miriam was taught how to make the most of a simple life, full of love. After graduation, Miriam moved to Port Arthur where she met the love of her life and husband of 59 years, Edward (Eddie). She was a loving mother to 3 children, but her 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Miriam fought brain cancer since 2014, and consistently beat the odds she was given, never showing any signs of giving up or getting discouraged. Throughout her battle, she never complained, and always put the needs and feelings of others before her own.
Miriam will be deeply missed by her husband Eddie; daughter Sherry Tebbenham (Gord), son Randy Rybak (Lisa), grandchildren, Brittany Simmill (Dave), Justin Tebbenham (Leanne), Dylan Rybak (Molly), Tyson and Jessica Rybak, great-grandchildren Bianca Rybak, Mason and Makenna Simmill, sisters Anja Johnson and Barbara Wainikka (David), along with many other relatives, dear friends and her dog, Bentley. Although we will miss Miriam more than words can say, we take comfort in knowing she has been reunited with her son, Daryl, parents Arvi and Siiri, and brothers Kullervo and Archie.
Miriam loved cooking and baking, especially for her grandchildren, and was well known for her amazing pies and pulla. She was also an avid card player and looked forward to her morning crib games with Eddie and Randy as well as her weekly games with friends.
A special thanks goes out to the medical staff at St. Joseph's Hospice who took exceptional care of Miriam throughout her time there.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Pastor Arleen Berg Leishman. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family and close friends will attend by invitation only. Please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca
to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.
As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Miriam's name to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. Donations can be made online at www.braintumour.ca