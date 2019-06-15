|
|
Mrs. Miriam Sanelma Saarela, age 89 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Roseview Manor.Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
Miriam was born on March 28, 1930 in Fort William, Ontario. She was educated on a school rail car, leaving at age 16 to attend Business College in B.C. She was employed with Murphy Coal, in charge of all rail cars containing coal and she knew exactly where they were stationed at any time. Miriam married the love of her life Reino and started their family. Once married, she stayed home to raise their daughters, Brenda and Violet. They moved with Reino to each of his rail postings for CNR. They lived in Mabella, Shabaqua, Unaca and Valora until 1959 when they finally settled in Westfort. As the children grew, Miriam worked for Rutledge Stationery on Victoria Avenue until she joined her brother Ralph at Gore Motors, retiring in 1992.
Miriam and Reino spent many years developing their camp at Lake Shebandowan. Their greatest joy was having the family together at the lake, fishing and spending quality time together. Traveling to a warm destination was a yearly event, whether it was a cruise or land vacation, they made many memories on their trips. She was a strong and beautiful woman inside and out who loved everyone in her family, she was our caretaker and will be truly missed.
She is survived by her two daughters, Violet (Michael) Kohanski, Brenda Nelson (Lou), grandchildren, Sean (Katarina) Kohanski, Noel (Tricia) Kohanski, Leah Kohanski (Al), Greg (Cindy) Nelson, Kari (Shannon) Nelson, Amy (DJ) Kembel and great grandchildren, Kiana, Mikaela, Kade, Hope, Conner, Aiden, Olivia, Emily and Aby. As well as her brother in-law Eino and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her loving husband, Reino; parents Waino and Helmi Wuorisalo; brothers Ralph (Lois) and Richard; grandson Christopher; sister in-law Elsa; brother in-law Paul and niece Debbie.
Special thank you to the staff of Roseview Manor, your compassionate and loving care will always be remembered.
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Miriam Saarela will be held on
Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with the Rev. Randy Boyd officiating. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Should friends so desire, donations to the charity of choice would be greatly appreciated.