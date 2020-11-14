It is with such sadness that the Aaltomaa Family announces the passing of Mirja Aaltomaa on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre at the age of 75.



Mirja was born on August 25, 1945 in Kemi, Finland to Jani and Helvi Luukkonen. She was the second youngest of four children. At a young age, Mirja worked for her parents at their family owned grocery store. After finishing school, Mirja began working at a bank in Finland. She would often reflect on these joyful years and shared stories of spending time with her life long friends, going out dancing, travelling, skating and enjoying life.



In 1968, Mirja married Pentti Aaltomaa and 3 years later, the two decided to move to Canada. Shortly after moving to Canada, Mirja and Pentti welcomed their first son Marko on September 12, 1971. Then 4 years later, on the same day, they welcomed their second son, Tomi.



Mirja devoted her life to her two boys and absolutely loved to spoil her grandchildren. She cared for others, and her honest straightforward approach to life is admirable and comforts all of us through this difficult time.



Mirja is predeceased by her parents, Jani and Helvi Luukkonen, her brother Martti Luukkonen, sister Marie Luukkonen, and grandson Hilo Aaltomaa.



Mirja's laughter, generosity and patience will be missed by her husband Pentti and their children Marko (Denine), Tomi (Wendy) and four living grandchildren Markus, Kyler, Oliver and Evelyne. She will also be missed by her sister Meeri Lukkarinen in Finland.



A private funeral will be held in her honour.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hilldale Lutheran Church.

