Mrs. Mirja-Liisa Valpouri Jacobson (74) began her journey to eternal life following a long and heroic battle with cancer on April 8, 2019 surrounded by family. On line condolences at:
Liisa (with two ii's) was born September 24, 1944 and came to Canada from Helsinki, Finland in 1968 and made Thunder Bay her home. She loved her family and friends dearly, whom she would often share her vodka with. Liisa found the love of her life Bill and spent 18 of the best years with him until his passing. She spent many years in the food industry where she took great pride in cooking for others. She often spoke of her time with great lakes camp 601, 602 and 603. Mostly, she enjoyed being a Mummu to her 6 grandchildren who brought great joy and purpose to her life.
Liisa is survived by son Petri (Ashley) Nurmela, grandchildren Toni-Lynn Palmer-Thompson, Jermaine Palmer-Thompson, Terri-Ann Palmer-Thompson and Ijaya Nurmela. She is also survived by son Glen Nurmela, grandchildren Meric Nurmela and Benjamin Nurmela. She is predeceased by her mother Jenni Peltonen, long-time partner Bill Milne and sister Leena Lehtonen.
We would like to say a special few words to the many people involved in Liisa's care. Not only were you all so attentive and compassionate, you all made sure her every need was met. Special thank you to Dr. Simpson and Dr. Davis, St. Elizabeth's Nursing, St. Joseph's Hospital, Medi Gas, North West Local Integrated Health Network and numerous friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the .
