|
|
(1970-2014)
Today is the 5th anniversary of the day we lost you. For a long time it felt as though life had come to an end. While time has eased the pain and our lives have gone on, your influence still guides us and we still feel you near. Your courage and kindness will never be forgotten. You did so many things for us; your heart was kind and true and whenever we needed someone we could always count on you.
Being the season of giving thanks, we are thankful for the 44 years we had with you. We all have an abundance of memories where we laughed, cried and shared adventures with you. Although the memories comfort us, we are also reminded that no one can fill the void you left.
Photo by
Mirjana Cavrak-Johansen
Mirjana you will never be
forgotten as you live strong in our hearts. No matter what lies ahead we know you will be
beside us unseen unheard
but always lovingly near.