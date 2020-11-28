1/1
Mitch Hagen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mitch's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Sept 4, 1947 – Nov. 18, 2020

Mitch Hagen, age 73, passed away November 18 at the TBRHSC after a very brief illness with his love Gloria at his side.

Mitch brought an incredible unique energy into the world. Anyone who knew him knew there was no one else like him. He was exuberant, quick-minded, opinionated, funny and kind. He had an enormous presence.

Mitch had the rare self-confidence to be completely and unashamedly himself, never caring what anyone else thought. His level of energy was unbelievable and he never slowed down even into his seventies. He was constantly active – running, biking, gardening, building and trekking absurd distances through heavy bush to get to the very best fishing spots. He loved the outdoors, especially his camp at Marion Lake. He loved his cars which were always immaculate. He loved his family, going above and beyond in bonding with Gloria's girls, providing for them, protecting them and filling their lives with happy memories. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. There is a tremendous void where his gigantic personality used to be.

Mitch is survived by wife Gloria Kristjanson, step-daughters Val Houston (Andrew Benson) and Sylvie Houston, brother John Hagen (Marlene), brother-in-law Lance Beauregard, former brother-in-law Randy Beyers (Giselle), Dennis, Jackie and Allan Roulston, brother-in-law Eric Kristjanson (Rosemary), sister-in-law Laurie Marshall (Terry), brother-in-law Steve Kristjanson (Karen Pintar) and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Verna and Norman Hagen, sisters Noreen Beauregard and Rhea Beyers and parents-in-law Betty and Walter Kristjanson.

According to Mitch's wishes, no service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved