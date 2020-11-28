

Sept 4, 1947 – Nov. 18, 2020



Mitch Hagen, age 73, passed away November 18 at the TBRHSC after a very brief illness with his love Gloria at his side.Mitch brought an incredible unique energy into the world. Anyone who knew him knew there was no one else like him. He was exuberant, quick-minded, opinionated, funny and kind. He had an enormous presence.Mitch had the rare self-confidence to be completely and unashamedly himself, never caring what anyone else thought. His level of energy was unbelievable and he never slowed down even into his seventies. He was constantly active – running, biking, gardening, building and trekking absurd distances through heavy bush to get to the very best fishing spots. He loved the outdoors, especially his camp at Marion Lake. He loved his cars which were always immaculate. He loved his family, going above and beyond in bonding with Gloria's girls, providing for them, protecting them and filling their lives with happy memories. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. There is a tremendous void where his gigantic personality used to be.Mitch is survived by wife Gloria Kristjanson, step-daughters Val Houston (Andrew Benson) and Sylvie Houston, brother John Hagen (Marlene), brother-in-law Lance Beauregard, former brother-in-law Randy Beyers (Giselle), Dennis, Jackie and Allan Roulston, brother-in-law Eric Kristjanson (Rosemary), sister-in-law Laurie Marshall (Terry), brother-in-law Steve Kristjanson (Karen Pintar) and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Verna and Norman Hagen, sisters Noreen Beauregard and Rhea Beyers and parents-in-law Betty and Walter Kristjanson.According to Mitch's wishes, no service will be held.