Mitzi Marshall concluded her struggle with Alzheimer's on April 7th, 2019.
Born in Fort William to Dick and Dorothy Syms, Mitzi grew up in the Lakehead, except for a few years spent in Winnipeg. She married Don Marshall and their children, Cory and Jodi, followed. A loving mother and homemaker, her lifelong passion for music filled her homes with song, whether a barbershop quartet or a church youth choir.
Mitzi was a long time member of the Sweet Adelines, moving up from the bass section to become the choir's director for many years, taking the ensemble into competition on many occasions. She developed many friendships through the choir that she cherished throughout her life.
A long time member of the Catholic Women's League, Mitzi found strength in her church during her life, as a member of St. Agnes' Parish and later, at Corpus Christi Parish. Her working life included several years at Avila Centre with the Sister's of St. Joseph, and finally, the Catholic school board. Mitzi's was the first friendly face one would meet coming into the building on Miles Street, always patient and helpful. Again, her warm and caring nature made her friendships there that she carried into her retirement.
She lived proudly and independently, enjoying her retirement for many years in her apartment at Red River Towers. The last several years saw a quite precipitous decline and she moved into Hogarth-Riverview Manor. She couldn't always remember much but she always remembered to be cheerful.
Mitzi was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Elin, and her husband, Don. She is survived by her children, Cory Marshall and Jodi Williams, and grandsons, Randy Williams and Ciaran Marshall. She is also survived by her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and Al Smith, along with her nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Thank you to the staff of Hogarth-Riverview for your care of our mother and grandmother during the past eighteen months.
