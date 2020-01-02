Home

In Memory of our friend Moe Siemieniuk who passed away eleven years ago, January 2nd, 2009.

Not how did he die,
but how did he live?
Not what did he gain,
but what did he give?
These are the units
to measure the worth
of a man as a man,
regardless of birth.
Not what was his church,
nor what was his creed,
but had he befriended
those really in need?
Was he ever ready,
with a word of good cheer,
to bring back a smile,
to banish a tear?
Not what did the sketch
in the newspaper say,
but how many were sorry
when he passed away.

~Author Unknown

From the Partners and Staff of MNP (Fitzpatrick & Partners)
