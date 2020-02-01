|
|
Mrs. Molly (Malvina) Maria Gallucci passed away peacefully in Hogarth Riverview Manor on Tuesday, January 28TH, 2020. Molly was born in Poland and came to Canada on October 26, 1929 making (Fort William) Thunder Bay her permanent home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 5th at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Cross, 415 Victoria Ave West. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held in the church basement immediately after the mass. Interment will be at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery 690 Oliver Road. Visitation and prayers will be held at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Cross on Tuesday, February 4th from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Molly Gallucci will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
On-line Condolences may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com