It is with heavy hearts and fond memories that the family shares the news of Mona Berry's peaceful passing, at the age of 95, on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospice Care, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and cancer. Her family was with her 24 hours a day, as she fought hard and never gave up on life.On-line condolences at:
Mona was born on February 3rd, 1924 and was raised in the former village of Flint, O'Conner Township, where her father was the second ever reeve. She moved to Fort William and met and married her husband of nearly 60 years, Frederick Berry.
Mona worked at the former Cooper's Clothing Store, Colquhoun's Drug Store, later retiring from Bourke's Drug Mart, where she was manager in several of the stores. She enjoyed volunteering for her church events, which included countless hours of baking and sandwich making, and other charities such as the tuck shop at the former McKellar General Hospital. She, also, served as treasurer of the NWO Ballet Guild, for many years.
Mona was a dedicated Mother and survived by sons Glenn and Gregg and daughter, Lauren. She had three grandsons, Ryan Samas (Josie), Jeremy Samas, Gregory Samas (Meaghan), two great grandchildren, Beckham and Easton, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Frederick Berry, her parents Robert Taylor and Mary Taylor (Stirrett), her siblings Jean, Muriel, Lorne, William, Edythe, George, Mary, Ellen and Raymond, as well as their spouses and several nieces and nephews.
Mona will be remembered for her kindness and generosity. At Auntie Mona's house, the kettle was always boiling and everyone always felt at home.
Thank you to the doctors and nurses of St. Joseph's Hospice Care who, so compassionately, provided the care and comfort for Mum's final days.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mona Berry will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church with Rev. Joyce Yanishewski officiating. We recommend donations be made to the 's Wheels of Hope program.
