Mona Dunk, age 96 years, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1924 in Rivers, Manitoba. Mona grew up on the prairies during the depression. Strong family connections helped her get through tough times. After moving to Fort William, Mona helped the war effort by working at Can-Car during WWII. She then worked at Eaton's, where she met and married Ernie Dunk. They moved to Mountain Road, built a home and raised their four girls. As their girls grew, Mona worked a number of jobs, was involved in community organizations and kept a hobby farm. Mona is survived by daughters, Cheryl (Jude), Janice (Rick), Pam (Carl), Leslie (Paul), grandchildren Lee (Shannon) and Lauren, and great grandchildren Cassandra and Carson. Brother Robert Malange, sister Sharon Willan and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Mona was predeceased by her husband Ernest, brothers Ronald and James Malange, mother Pearl Jones, step-father Ted Jones, father Peter Malange, and sons-in-law Michael Milne and Charles Taylor. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering, to celebrate Mona's life, will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations to the Northern Reach Rescue Network or the Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. We would like to thank Dr. Bryanne Minty for mom's excellent care and the consideration she extended to our family. We would also like to thank all the PSWs that have cared for our mom over the last several years, especially Stephanie, Lauren and Robyn. We are forever grateful.

We'll always remember
the things you have taught us and how
much you loved us.

We will miss you!
"Big Time!"

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.
Northwest Funeral Alternative
