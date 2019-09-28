|
Mrs. Mona June St. Cyr (nee Smith), age 77 years, passed away peacefully in hospital with her family by her side on Thursday, September 26, 2019, after lengthy illnesses. Please sign the
Mona was born on June 13, 1942 in Port Arthur. Kindness and compassion guided her life, instilling these values in her children, giving of yourself to others and keeping your heart open. Mona was deeply devoted to her faith. Sharing the word of God through volunteering with mission fellowship and she and her husband, Robert were founding members of Kitchetwa Kateri Church. Mona worked part time while raising 8 children with Robert. Mona also provided foster care. The family home was also open to numerous family members who lived with Mona and Robert throughout the years. In Mona's earlier years her hobbies included, ceramics, making dolls and paper tolle pictures. She had a deep love for her 2 dogs, Mia and Tia who were her “babies”.
Survived by her children, Donna St. Cyr, Robert St. Cyr, Michelle (John) Maydo, Melinda St. Cyr (Frank Mauro), James St. Cyr (Amanda Kase), Karyn St. Cyr (Phil Parnell), Mark (Stacey) St. Cyr and Matilda Legarde; 15 grandchildren, Hans, Mandy, Erin, Natasha, Dennis, Shauna, Adam, Cameron, Lyndsay, Brandon, Philip, Tori and Shianne; great-grandchildren Kiarra Kayelyn, Lena, Brody, Alexander and Eleanor and Betty-June Cooper who was her best friend and like a sister to her, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband, Robert; parents; siblings Barry Smith, Gloria St. Cyr, Connie Jacobson and Shirley Nielsen.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Mona St. Cyr will be held on Wednesday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church with Resurrection Mass celebrated by Fr. Antoni Fujarczuk. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:30pm until 8:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with the Prayer Service offered at 6:00pm.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to Kitchetwa Kateri Church.
