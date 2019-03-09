|
|
Monica Murray, 81, of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully in her sleep after and lengthy battle with cancer February 22, 2019. She was born July 12, 1937 in Beardmore, ON. Monica is survived by children Francis Murray, Veronica Murray, Yvonne Murray, Dawn Murray (Chris Leisander), Katrina Leisander (David); grandchildren Wesley Coates, Kimberly Coates, Ashley Murray, Emily Leisander, Jordan Leisander and Scotlyn Leisander. She was predeceased by husband Francis Murray Sr., daughter Monica Francine Murray, parents Frederick Maguire and Bernice Kelly. As per her wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.Loss is simply a little more of love saying good bye.
