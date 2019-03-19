|
|
Mrs. Monica Wyman, 93, of Nipigon Long Term Care, previously of Thunder Bay, passed away Friday March 15. Survived by her son James (Debbie), granddaughter Jodi (Don), grandson James (Angela), great grandson Ben, sister Lorna McConnell Beardmore. Predeceased by husband George in 2011. Cremation has taken place with a family service to take place at a later date.
Monica Wyman will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
