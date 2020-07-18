1/1
Morris (Moe) Gelmych
July 28, 1932
- July 13, 2020
Morris (Moe) Walter Gelmych, just shy of his 88th birthday, passed away on July 13, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospice. Moe was born in Sault St. Marie, Ontario, but was raised in Fort William (Westfort). He was well known in his younger days as a skilled baseball player, better known in his older years as a fun-loving, generous Grandpa.

Moe worked for Revenue Canada for 30 years before retiring to enjoy life at McKenzie Beach. He spent his time travelling with his wife of 62 years (Marjorie), watching his beloved Toronto Blue Jays, and doting on his six grandchildren: Devan (Kyle Harris) and Brittney Hook, Sarah and Alex Gelmych, and Kayla and Cameron Waddington. He enjoyed curling well into his 80's and was one of the oldest and longest serving drivers at the Canadian Red Cross.

Moe will be greatly missed by his wife Marjorie, his children: Alan (Patricia) Gelmych, Laurie (Wayne) Hook, and Joanne (Kevin) Waddington, his sister Pat (Peter) Noble and family, his many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Anne & Jack Gelmych, his sister Natalie, his brother Billy, and his niece Jackie Downey.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre.
Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
