|
|
Mr. Morris Olsen, age 79 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on April 15th, 2019 with family by his side. Born January 21, 1940, he was raised in Pearson Township, where his parents managed a General Store. He was employed with Shell Canada, where he worked as a truck driver for twenty-three years. He loved to drive anything with wheels or tracks. His happy place was working in the bush with his sons cutting firewood on the property in South Gillies, where the family lived for forty-one years. Morris was a genuine man, gave the best hugs and loved the people in his life with his whole heart. He will be greatly missed. Morris is survived by his wife Audrey, children Karen {Rod}, Robert, Glenn, Dean (Lisa) Kimberley (Craig). Grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Cory, Karly, Tyler, Evan, Jenna, Jayden, Logan and Gavin and great granddaughter Jacy. Also surviving are his brothers Brian and Norman (Mary) and sister Heather (Bill). He was predeceased by a son in infancy, his parents Dorothy and Alf Olsen and sister Sharon Cole. The family would like to thank Dr. Ella Goodman and Dr. Sarah Facca for their care and compassion at the time of Morris' passing. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at the Valhalla on Saturday April 27th from 1:00 - 4:00pm. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com