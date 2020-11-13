It is with great sadness that the family of Murdoch Morrison announces his death at the age of 96. He passed away as he wanted - peacefully in his own home at Chartwell Isabella.



Murdoch was born on September 30, 1924 in the small farming and fishing village of Framboise on the south shore of Cape Breton Island, to George and Mary Morrison. He was the youngest of eight children.



He grew up working on the farm and helping with the spring lobster fishing. Murdoch received his education in a one-room schoolhouse. In 1939, when WW2 broke out, he found employment with the Sydney Steel Plant, working there until he enlisted in 1942. After training in Canada and the British Isles, he served with the tank corp in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. He returned to Canada in August 1945, at the age of 20, to resume working on the farm and fishing. As time went on, he found other work in the area. While in nearby St. Peter's, he met the love of his life, Gertie Connell. They were married in 1956. His jobs in mining took him from Cape Breton Island to New Brunswick to Elliot Lake and finally to the Fort William region. In 1961, Murdoch began working at Thunder Bay Bearings where he stayed for 26 years until his retirement as part owner and Vice President.



Their oldest daughter, Debbie, was born in Elliot Lake and their youngest daughter, Mary, joined the family in Fort William. Together they enjoyed camping in and around Thunder Bay with friends, until they settled into a camp at Trout Lake. His heart was always in Cape Breton and he travelled there often to visit family and friends. His last trip there was in 2015 at age 91, accompanied by his daughters, son in laws and grandsons.



He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Gertie, sisters Mary, Lena, Rhoda and Jessie, brothers Donald, Kennie and John as well as several nieces and nephews.



Murdoch is survived by his 2 daughters Debbie Young (Brian), Mary Ward (Steve), granddaughters Brittany Whatley (Geoff), Alex Firminger (Colin), grandsons Michael Ward (Sarah), Justin Ward (Alex), great granddaughters Brynn and Logan Whatley and Elizabeth Ward, nephews Darrell MacAulay and Donald Morrison.



