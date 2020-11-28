It is with great sadness that the family of Muriel “Cecelia” Bonazzo announces her peaceful passing on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Cecelia was born in 1932 in Winnipeg Manitoba. She lived an independent life after her husband Frank's passing, asking very little of others.



She loved camping and fishing, using her little Boler Trailer with a fascination for fly fishing. She was a great pastry cook, a skill she inherited from her mother. (Her Butter Tarts were in high demand at any family dinner). Famous for her hats, she would rarely be seen outdoors without a unique hat or Tam. A compassionate person, she supported her church charities and especially the local women's shelter.



Cecelia will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Howard (Arlene); daughter Christine (Niel); son Frank Jr. (Charman); son Carl (Anita); grandchildren Darren, Shannon, Dale, Carly, Mathew, Andrew and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by husband Frank in 1979; parents Clement and Jeanne Oger; brothers Lawrence, John, and Daniel Oger.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Rob Smith with visitation to begin one hour prior. Interment in St. Andrew's Cemetery will follow the reception.



In lieu of flowers should friends so desire, donations may be made in Cecelia's memory to the Alzheimer Society.



Please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of face masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.