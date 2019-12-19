|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Muriel Commisso in her 92nd year, December 13th, 2019 at SouthBridge Pinewood care facility. Born in Fort William on April 22nd, 1928 to Maud and James Greer, Muriel will be dearly missed by her sister Margaret Perrier (Rudy), her twin daughters Cathy Danbrook (James), Carol (Dan Redican), her son Jim (Sharon), her grandchildren Sandra, Claire, Madeleine, Joey and great-grandchildren Vincent and Kenzie. She is also lovingly remembered as Auntie Muriel by several nieces and nephews. Muriel was a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay and attended Fort William Collegiate Institute. She worked as a bookkeeper, first at Philpot and Delgaty Insurance and then the George Jeffrey Children's Centre where she stayed until her retirement. Proud of her Irish heritage, as a child she spent a year in Belfast visiting her mother's twin sister and namesake, Muriel. The family extends special thanks to Dr. Ruby Klassen and the caring staff of SouthBridge Pinewood. As per Muriel's wishes, a private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date officiated by the Reverend Joyce Yanishewski of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Thunder Bay. For persons wishing to honour Muriel, donations to the George Jeffery Children's Centre would be greatly appreciated.
“To live in the hearts of those you love is not to die”
Muriel Commisso will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com