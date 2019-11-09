|
Mrs. Muriel Georgina McDonell, age 96 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Born in Mine Centre, Ontario on September 8, 1923, the daughter of Thomas and Edith Laprade, Muriel came to live in Port Arthur as a young girl. She worked for many years at Percante & Laprade, as well as at the Laprade Hotel. Muriel loved to spend her summer days working in her garden and spending time at Shebandowan with her sister Patsy and other family and friends and her winter days at the curling rink and bowling alley. Family was always the focus of her life and her greatest happiness came during time spent with them, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children: Sandra (Don) Hope, Owen (Bernice) and Glenn (Flora) McDonell, grandchildren: Laura (Chris) Southcott, Donna (Cosimo) Zaffino and Michele (Frank) Ruberto; great grandchildren: Florence and Thomas Southcott, Hope and Abigail Zaffino and Georgia and Chloe Ruberto as well as by nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her husband Archie, her parents, brothers: Wilfred, Albert, Remee, Edgar and Bert, and sisters Marguerite and Patricia. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Andrew's Cemetery for immediate family. As expressions of sympathy, memorials to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. On-line condolences
